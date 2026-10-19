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Africa's Deadly Lake

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Enter a scarlet alkaline lake where flamingos and fish defy the odds.

Explore Lake Natron, a shallow, toxic lake in Africa's Great Rift Valley shaped by volcanic forces and extreme chemistry. Discover how lesser flamingos breed in its protected mudflats and how rare alcolapia fish have adapted to heat, salt, and low oxygen. It is a striking window into evolution, geology, and survival that rewards close watching.

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