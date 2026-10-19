Africa's Deadly Lake

Curiosity Original
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Enter a scarlet alkaline lake where flamingos and fish defy the odds.
Explore Lake Natron, a shallow, toxic lake in Africa's Great Rift Valley shaped by volcanic forces and extreme chemistry. Discover how lesser flamingos breed in its protected mudflats and how rare alcolapia fish have adapted to heat, salt, and low oxygen. It is a striking window into evolution, geology, and survival that rewards close watching.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free