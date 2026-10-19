The Oxygen Experiment: Hypoxia

At the edge of thin air, one climber turns his body into a test.

Explore how extreme altitude starves the body of oxygen, and why a few people seem able to endure it. Through Dr. Nicolas Jaeger's daring self-experiments on Everest and Huascaran, this film reveals the science of hypoxia and the risks of pushing acclimatization to its limit. Sign up to watch a gripping true study of human survival.