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The Oxygen Experiment: Hypoxia

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At the edge of thin air, one climber turns his body into a test.

Explore how extreme altitude starves the body of oxygen, and why a few people seem able to endure it. Through Dr. Nicolas Jaeger's daring self-experiments on Everest and Huascaran, this film reveals the science of hypoxia and the risks of pushing acclimatization to its limit. Sign up to watch a gripping true study of human survival.

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