First Images: The James Webb Telescope

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Witness the first deep infrared portraits from humanity's most powerful space observatory.
See how the James Webb Space Telescope reveals its full power through breathtaking first images, from dense galaxy clusters to the atmosphere of a distant exoplanet. This episode also shows the decades of design and innovation behind an observatory built to look farther into the universe than ever before. Sign up to watch a breakthrough moment in modern astronomy unfold.
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