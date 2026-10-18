Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

First Images: The James Webb Telescope

Breakthrough
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Witness the first deep infrared portraits from humanity's most powerful space observatory.

See how the James Webb Space Telescope reveals its full power through breathtaking first images, from dense galaxy clusters to the atmosphere of a distant exoplanet. This episode also shows the decades of design and innovation behind an observatory built to look farther into the universe than ever before. Sign up to watch a breakthrough moment in modern astronomy unfold.

Love First Images: The James Webb Telescope? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond First Images: The James Webb Telescope, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.