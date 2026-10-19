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Into the Volcano

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Scientists use cosmic rays to peer inside Earth’s most dangerous mountains.

See how volcanologists track the subtle signals that can reveal when an eruption is building, from seismic shifts and satellite radar to drones and gravimeters. The episode’s most striking idea, using cosmic ray muons to image a volcano’s interior, shows how new tools could sharpen warnings and help save lives.

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