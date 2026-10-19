Java in Jeopardy - Exploring the Volcano

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On Merapi's slopes, a hidden fracture may reshape the next eruption.
Scientists race up Indonesia's most active volcano to investigate a newly detected crack that may explain why deadly lava and ash changed course in 2010. Using satellites, seismic data, infrared imaging, and laser scans, they piece together how Merapi works and why better forecasts matter for the hundreds of thousands living nearby. Sign up to see frontline geoscience under real pressure.
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