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Desperate Hours

95% loved this13 episodes4KCC

Witness a century of disasters through gripping footage and hard-won lessons.

This series surveys major natural and manmade disasters from the last 100 years, using dramatic footage to place you inside moments of extreme danger. Episodes examine volcanoes, fires, geological crises, aviation tragedies, epidemics, and industrial catastrophes, revealing both the force of nature and the consequences of human error. Sign up to watch events that challenge how you see risk, resilience, and survival.

Episode guide

13 episodes
  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Desperate Hours. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.

Desperate Hours streams with every plan.

Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.

Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.

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