The Great Seaweed Invasion

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A 5,000-mile seaweed belt becomes a crisis scientists must decode.
Explore how floating sargassum can be both a vital Atlantic habitat and a toxic coastal threat when it washes ashore. This episode follows researchers using satellites, ocean sampling, and new tracking tools to uncover what is fueling the bloom and how communities might better predict and respond to it. Sign up to see the science behind a rapidly changing ocean problem.
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