History: The Interesting Bits

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Where history turns funny, disturbing, and gloriously strange.
Across eight fast-paced episodes, uncover the funny, disturbing, weird details that textbooks usually leave behind. From power and espionage to love, wealth, and invention, each story reveals how unpredictable the past can be. Sign up to watch a series that makes history sharper, stranger, and far more rewarding.
Episode guide8 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free