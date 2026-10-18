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History: The Interesting Bits

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Where history turns funny, disturbing, and gloriously strange.

Across eight fast-paced episodes, uncover the funny, disturbing, weird details that textbooks usually leave behind. From power and espionage to love, wealth, and invention, each story reveals how unpredictable the past can be. Sign up to watch a series that makes history sharper, stranger, and far more rewarding.

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8 episodes

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