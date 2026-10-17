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The Greats

88% loved this26 episodes4KCC
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Meet the minds, monarchs, rebels, and visionaries who changed history.

From the Wright brothers and Albert Einstein to Martin Luther King Jr., Jane Fonda, and Queen Elizabeth II, this series spotlights remarkable figures across science, politics, activism, and culture. Each episode reveals how ambition, intellect, and influence shaped the modern world. Sign up to watch a richly varied portrait of greatness, one story at a time.

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26 episodes

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