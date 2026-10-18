Top Science Stories of 2023

From ancient footprints to fusion ignition, 2023 changed how we see reality.

This fast-moving documentary gathers 2023's most striking scientific breakthroughs into one compelling watch, from the earliest known Homo sapiens footprints and galaxy-spanning gravitational waves to fusion ignition in the lab. Along the way, it connects discoveries about our origins, our planet, and our future, making each new story a reason to keep exploring with Curiosity Stream.