Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Mystery of the Cosquer Cave

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

An underwater Ice Age gallery fights to survive the rising sea.

Descend to a painted cave hidden 35 meters below sea level in southern France, where 30,000-year-old images face a new threat from rising waters. This film follows prehistorians and craftsmen as they document, decode, and rebuild the cave at full scale, revealing rare art and the urgent science of preservation. In-depth, visually striking, and rooted in real discovery, it offers a compelling reason to keep exploring.

Love The Mystery of the Cosquer Cave? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Mystery of the Cosquer Cave, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.