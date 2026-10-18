The Mystery of the Cosquer Cave

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An underwater Ice Age gallery fights to survive the rising sea.
Descend to a painted cave hidden 35 meters below sea level in southern France, where 30,000-year-old images face a new threat from rising waters. This film follows prehistorians and craftsmen as they document, decode, and rebuild the cave at full scale, revealing rare art and the urgent science of preservation. In-depth, visually striking, and rooted in real discovery, it offers a compelling reason to keep exploring.
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