Normandy, Land of Warriors

Curiosity Original
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From Viking raids to royal conquest, a dynasty reshapes medieval Europe.
Unpack the decisive conflicts that transformed Rollo from Viking raider into the founder of Normandy, then follow his descendants as they turn a frontier duchy into a major power. Through sieges, alliances, and rival kings, this series reveals how Norman ambition changed the balance of medieval Europe, making each chapter rewarding to watch.
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