A buried Viking ship opens a 1,200-year-old mystery in Norway.
At Gjellestad, archaeologists uncover a 20-meter funeral ship and follow its surviving clues toward the identity of the powerful figure once laid inside. As new technology, fragile artifacts, and hard-won analysis reshape what we know about Viking burial, seafaring, and society, this extended documentary rewards curiosity with discoveries that keep deepening.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Vikings: The Lost Kingdom (Extended) — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Vikings: The Lost Kingdom (Extended) is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.