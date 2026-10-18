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Wrecks

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Three doomed vessels reveal how catastrophe reshapes seas, cities, and memory.

Explore the stories of the Wakashio, MT Haven, and Orient Queen, three shipwrecks tied to environmental disaster, human loss, and unfinished questions. From Mauritius and the Ligurian coast to Beirut, the series follows what happened above and below the waterline, and why these wrecks still matter. Sign up to uncover the forces that turned tragedy into lasting underwater history.

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3 episodes

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