Kalanag - Hitler's Magician
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A dazzling stage illusionist hides a dark role in Nazi Germany.
Unpack the double life of Helmut Schreiber, the entertainer who performed for Nazi elites and worked on propaganda films before remaking himself as Kalanag after the war. This documentary follows the spectacle, ambition, and reinvention behind his fame, revealing how performance can conceal a troubling past and why his story still grips history and culture.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Ad-free