World War Weird

89% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Unexplained weapons, secret plots, and wartime mysteries emerge from the shadows.
Explore the strangest side of military history through mysterious sightings, bizarre experimental weapons, conspiracies, and coverups from the World Wars. From U-boats and glowing spheres to secret missions and hidden agendas, each story opens new questions and unexpected connections. Sign up to uncover the unsettling evidence and decide what to believe.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free