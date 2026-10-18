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World War Weird

89% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Unexplained weapons, secret plots, and wartime mysteries emerge from the shadows.

Explore the strangest side of military history through mysterious sightings, bizarre experimental weapons, conspiracies, and coverups from the World Wars. From U-boats and glowing spheres to secret missions and hidden agendas, each story opens new questions and unexpected connections. Sign up to uncover the unsettling evidence and decide what to believe.

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6 episodes

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