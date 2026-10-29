We, The Marines

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Inside boot camp and beyond, the making of a United States Marine.
Narrated by Gene Hackman, this documentary goes behind the scenes of Marine Corps training, from the first shock of boot camp to demanding combat, flight, and rescue preparation. Along the way, it connects that modern training to defining moments in Marine Corps history, revealing the discipline, teamwork, and purpose that shape those who serve.
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