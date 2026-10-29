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Everest

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A deadly storm shadows one expedition's fight for the summit.

Witness the true account of a Mount Everest expedition climbing just days after the 1996 storm claimed eight lives. Narrated by Liam Neeson, the film follows the team through brutal altitude, rescue efforts, and a return to the summit. Sign up to experience a harrowing story where geology, endurance, and human loss collide at the top of the world.

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