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From desert caravans to holy cities, Arabia reveals resilience and reinvention.
Narrated by Helen Mirren, this film traces Arabia through ancient trade routes, Bedouin traditions, camel races, Meccah, and the birth of the Muslim faith. You will uncover how a civilization rooted in harsh landscapes built enduring culture and knowledge, making each chapter richer than the last and well worth exploring in full.
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