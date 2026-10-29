Great Barrier Reef

92% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A young photographer reveals the reef's hidden life and urgent future.
Follow a young photographer into the vast ecosystem off Australia's east coast, home to countless aquatic species and shaped by the people working to understand it. Along the way, you will see how visionaries and citizen scientists study coral, turtles, and other marine life, turning awe into insight. Sign up to experience a vivid look at one of Earth's most complex living worlds.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free