Reefs of Hope

Scientists race to find the coral reefs that can outlast warming seas.
Discover how researchers use underwater vehicles and hydrodynamic modeling to track threats to coral communities and identify resilient reefs. As new tools reveal where reef-restocking coral may come from, this episode turns a global crisis into a smart, hopeful search worth diving into.
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