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Fusion: Harnessing the Power of Stars

Breakthrough
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Inside the lab where 192 lasers sparked a star-like breakthrough.

See how scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory achieved fusion ignition and produced a net energy gain for the first time in a laboratory. This episode breaks down the laser-driven physics, the star-like conditions, and why this milestone matters in the race for clean power. Sign up to watch a breakthrough that puts one of science's biggest goals within reach.

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