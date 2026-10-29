Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend

Curiosity Original
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Four medieval strongholds become the stage for faith, strategy, and siege warfare.
Examine how crusading knights and Ottoman armies fought to control four of the medieval world’s greatest fortresses. Across prolonged sieges, shifting tactics, and rival commanders, the series reveals how walls, weapons, and belief shaped legendary battles. It is a rewarding watch for anyone drawn to military history at its most intense.
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