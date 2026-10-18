Lift the Ice

Curiosity Original
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Six experts probe Earth's ice for clues to life, space, and survival.
This series follows six specialists as they investigate extraordinary mysteries emerging from ice, from signs of life beneath frozen surfaces to cosmic clues preserved in ancient layers. Drawing unexpected links between Earth's coldest frontiers and the wider universe, each episode rewards curiosity with discoveries that keep unfolding. Sign up to see how ice can reveal far more than cold.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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