Coral Reef Adventure

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A high-stakes dive into the South Pacific's dazzling, endangered reef worlds.
Join filmmakers on a sweeping South Pacific expedition as they document coral reefs of extraordinary beauty and mounting vulnerability. Guided by scientists and local knowledge, the film reveals how warming seas, overfishing, and silt can unravel entire ecosystems, while deep dives and rare discoveries keep the stakes rising. Sign up to witness a vivid, urgent portrait of life beneath the waves.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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