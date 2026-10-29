Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Coral Reef Adventure

96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A high-stakes dive into the South Pacific's dazzling, endangered reef worlds.

Join filmmakers on a sweeping South Pacific expedition as they document coral reefs of extraordinary beauty and mounting vulnerability. Guided by scientists and local knowledge, the film reveals how warming seas, overfishing, and silt can unravel entire ecosystems, while deep dives and rare discoveries keep the stakes rising. Sign up to witness a vivid, urgent portrait of life beneath the waves.

Love Coral Reef Adventure? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Coral Reef Adventure, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.