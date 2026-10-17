Independence Dawn

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Liberty or treason, ordinary lives collide with the American Revolution.
This series brings the American Revolution into sharp focus through legendary battles, pivotal leaders, and the everyday soldiers forced to choose where they stand. Drawing on veterans' stories and wartime accounts, it reveals how declarations, defeats, and hard-won victories shaped a new nation. Sign up to see history through the people who lived it.
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