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American Icons

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Meet the figures who shaped America, and the myths around them.

Go beyond familiar names to uncover the lesser-known stories of the men and women who defined America and its place in the world. From the rise of modern celebrity to leadership, invention, and liberty, each episode reveals how public lives helped shape national identity. Sign up to see these icons with fresh context and sharper meaning.

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9 episodes

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