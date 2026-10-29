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JFK: Fact & Fable

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Inside the mythmaking that turned a president into an enduring legend.

Examine how television, political image-making, and Jacqueline Kennedy shaped the public memory of John F. Kennedy. From redesigned symbols of presidential power to the creation of Camelot after his assassination, this film reveals how fact and fable fused into one of America’s most lasting narratives. Sign up to see the story behind the legacy.

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