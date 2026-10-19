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Birth Of The Internet

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Inside the tense Cold War moment that sparked the first online connection.

Explore how Cold War urgency pushed American researchers to build the foundations of the web, from ARPA's bold experiments to UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock's breakthrough work. The film brings you to October 1969, when the first internet message was sent from UCLA, revealing how a high-stakes rivalry reshaped modern communication.

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