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Jason Silva: The Road To The Singularity

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A provocative look at the technologies that could redefine human intelligence.

Futurist and philosopher Jason Silva examines the idea of the singularity, when superhuman intelligence could transform life beyond recognition. Through biotechnology, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence, this film explores the forces already accelerating change and why their convergence matters. Sign up to engage with a bold, timely perspective on the future taking shape now.

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