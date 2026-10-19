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Jason Silva: Transhumanism

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A futurist maps humanity’s next leap through biology and machine.

Philosopher and futurist Jason Silva examines transhumanism through the accelerating bond between humans and technology, from computing power to bionics, gene editing, and personalized medicine. As the film asks whether we can transcend biological limits, it offers a provocative framework for thinking about evolution, health, and the future of being human.

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