Never Home Alone: The Wildlife of Kitchens, Bathrooms, and Beyond

Curiosity Original
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A microscopic safari reveals the hidden ecosystems thriving inside your home.
Step into kitchens, bathrooms, and dusty corners to uncover the insects, fungi, and microbes that live beside us. Drawing on research from homes across North America and beyond, this film shows how scientists decode everyday dust, rethink cleanliness, and trace surprising connections from ancient caves to the space station. Sign up to see your home through an entirely new scientific lens.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free