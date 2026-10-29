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Never Home Alone: The Wildlife of Kitchens, Bathrooms, and Beyond

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A microscopic safari reveals the hidden ecosystems thriving inside your home.

Step into kitchens, bathrooms, and dusty corners to uncover the insects, fungi, and microbes that live beside us. Drawing on research from homes across North America and beyond, this film shows how scientists decode everyday dust, rethink cleanliness, and trace surprising connections from ancient caves to the space station. Sign up to see your home through an entirely new scientific lens.

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