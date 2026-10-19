Aliens In the Pond

Curiosity Original
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At a pond’s edge, tiny predators turn calm water into a battlefield.
Look closer at the surface film of lakes and ponds, where strange insects with remarkable abilities hunt, evade, and survive. This episode reveals a hidden ecosystem of pond skaters, water scorpions, backswimmers, and more, locked in constant life-and-death struggle. Sign up to see an ordinary pond transformed into an alien world.
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