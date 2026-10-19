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The Sweet & Sour Of Florida Sugar

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Inside Florida's cane fires, prosperity and public health collide.

Explore how South Florida became one of the planet's biggest sugar-producing regions, and why its harvest season sparks fierce debate. This episode examines cane field burning through the voices of workers, residents, and activists, revealing the economic stakes, the black ash, and the respiratory concerns at the center of the conflict. Sign up to see a complex local story with global weight.

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