The Birth Of Mar-a-Lago

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Inside Palm Beach's gilded estate, ambition, power, and legacy collide.
Explore how Marjorie Merriweather Post built Mar-a-Lago in the 1920s, shaping a lavish estate with a bold vision to become a Winter White House. This episode traces the property's striking transformation through decades of wealth, politics, and reinvention, revealing why its story reaches far beyond its walls.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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