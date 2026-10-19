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From The Frontlines Of Covid19

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Inside a Montana lab, the science behind a global crisis comes into focus.

Author David Quammen examines how the Montana lab that shaped his book Spillover is helping combat COVID-19. You will see how scientists characterize the virus, test vaccines and treatments, and trace the spillover risks behind pandemics. It is a sharp, timely look at the research and ideas that make this episode worth diving into.

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