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Coronavirus: Treating the Disease

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Inside overwhelmed ICUs, doctors race to outmaneuver a relentless lung attack.

See how COVID-19 moves deep into the lungs, disrupts oxygen exchange, and can trigger dangerous immune overreactions. Medical experts explain supportive care, ventilators, ECMO, and the urgent search for treatments through controlled trials. It is a clear-eyed look at the science and stakes that makes this episode worth exploring in full.

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