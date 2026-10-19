The Body vs. Coronavirus

Curiosity Original
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Inside your body, a microscopic war reveals how immunity fights back.
Using high-tech microscopes, 8K imaging, and CGI, this film shows how the immune system confronts the novel coronavirus at a cellular level. You will see why some infections spread silently, how severe symptoms can develop, and how research on antibodies, vaccines, and potential treatments is opening new ways to understand the fight.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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