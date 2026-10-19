Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Body vs. Coronavirus

96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside your body, a microscopic war reveals how immunity fights back.

Using high-tech microscopes, 8K imaging, and CGI, this film shows how the immune system confronts the novel coronavirus at a cellular level. You will see why some infections spread silently, how severe symptoms can develop, and how research on antibodies, vaccines, and potential treatments is opening new ways to understand the fight.

Love The Body vs. Coronavirus? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Body vs. Coronavirus, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.