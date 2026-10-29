Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Viruses: Destruction And Creation

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the viral forces shaping epidemics, evolution, and our future.

Explore how viruses spread through human populations, why Zika became such a serious threat, and what scientists are doing to stop it. This film also reveals a surprising truth, viruses are not only destructive but woven into human evolution itself. Sign up to see the science behind one of medicine's most urgent and fascinating questions.

Love Viruses: Destruction And Creation? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Viruses: Destruction And Creation, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.