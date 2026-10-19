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Coronavirus: Race For a Vaccine

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Inside the urgent science behind the world’s search for protection.

See why creating a safe COVID-19 vaccine takes time, even in a global emergency. Guided by scientists working on the front lines, this episode explores how vaccines are developed, what researchers knew in the early coronavirus crisis, and the challenges of testing, manufacturing, and deployment. It is a clear, high-stakes look at science under pressure.

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