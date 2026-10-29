Search for Our Sun's Lost Planet

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Astronomers chase a hidden giant at the frozen edge of our Solar System.
What if strange, tilted orbits beyond Neptune point to an unseen world? This episode follows the astronomers using new telescopes, deep sky surveys, and gravitational clues to hunt the possible Planet Nine and rethink the true scale of our planetary neighborhood. Sign up to watch the evidence build, and see why the search remains one of astronomy's most compelling mysteries.
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