Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Opportunity: A Life on Mars

Breakthrough
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A 15-year rover mission rewrites what we know about Mars.

Relive Opportunity's remarkable mission, from a planned 90-day expedition to nearly 15 years of exploration across the Martian surface. This episode reveals how the rover found evidence of ancient water, survived extreme dust storms, and transformed our understanding of Mars and the wider solar system. Sign up to see the science and the stakes come vividly to life.

Love Opportunity: A Life on Mars? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Opportunity: A Life on Mars, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.