Opportunity: A Life on Mars

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A 15-year rover mission rewrites what we know about Mars.
Relive Opportunity's remarkable mission, from a planned 90-day expedition to nearly 15 years of exploration across the Martian surface. This episode reveals how the rover found evidence of ancient water, survived extreme dust storms, and transformed our understanding of Mars and the wider solar system. Sign up to see the science and the stakes come vividly to life.
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