Mars: The Journey

Curiosity Original
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From ancient riverbeds to future rockets, Mars comes into sharp focus.
Discover how centuries of fascination gave way to flybys, orbiters, landers, and rovers that transformed Mars from a distant glow into a world of evidence and possibility. This film traces the science behind water, habitability, and human exploration, then asks the question that keeps pulling us back: could people really live there next?
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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