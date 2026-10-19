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Coronavirus: Don't Blame Bats

Breakthrough
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Inside the science of bats, viruses, and a misunderstood pandemic link.

This Breakthrough episode examines why bats became a focus in the COVID-19 pandemic, and what scientists actually know about spillover, intermediate hosts, and bat biology. You will explore how researchers study viral transmission, bat immune systems, and human-driven environmental pressures, revealing a more nuanced picture that rewards close attention.

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