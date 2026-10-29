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Raising Dinos From The Dead

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Inside a baby dinosaur skull, scientists chase traces of ancient DNA.

An international team reopens a 75 million-year-old baby Hypacrosaurus skull and investigates whether fossilized cells may hold the first dinosaur DNA ever discovered by humans. As experts compare rare cartilage, chromosomes, and modern bird tissue, each test pushes a high-stakes mystery further, making this a rewarding watch for anyone drawn to science at the edge of what we know.

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