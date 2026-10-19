Tastes Like T-Rex

Curiosity Original
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Inside the egg, scientists uncover the dinosaur hidden within birds.
Explore the startling link between modern birds and iconic theropods as researchers trace how beaks, bones, and bodies evolved from dinosaur ancestors. Using high-resolution imaging and altered chicken embryos, this episode reveals how close birds remain to their prehistoric past, making each discovery more compelling to follow.
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