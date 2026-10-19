Growing up Hadza

Curiosity Original
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In Tanzania, children learn survival from one of humanity's oldest lifeways.
Discover how Hadzabe children in Tanzania learn to find food, track game, gather honey, and read the land by doing. Through family life, shared work, and hard-won skill, this episode reveals how knowledge endures in one of the world's last hunter-gatherer societies. Sign up to see a vivid portrait of childhood shaped by survival, community, and tradition.
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