Secret Underwater Planet

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
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Beneath California's waves, a hidden world pulses with hunters and survivors.
Underwater cinematographer Peter Kragh explores California's coast, revealing kelp forests, rock outcroppings, marine mammals, and creatures from giant green anemones to deep-dwelling hagfish. The film shows how patience and expert camerawork uncover animal behavior that usually goes unseen, including the slow movement of sand dollars and the power of purple urchins. Sign up to see this richly varied marine ecosystem in vivid detail.
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