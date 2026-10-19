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Explosion of Life

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California erupts in color, light, and teeming life on camera.

See California's natural spectacles through the lens of a cinematographer who captures what most people never witness. From desert wildflower blooms and Monterey jellyfish gatherings to glowing bioluminescent waves and offshore feeding frenzies, this episode reveals how life surges under the right conditions. Sign up to experience these rare moments in striking detail.

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