Sea Lion Medics

Curiosity Original
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside California's busiest marine mammal hospital, every rescue is a race.
Follow veterinarians and rescue teams as they answer urgent calls, treat poisoned and malnourished sea lions, and fight to return them to the wild. Along the way, the film reveals how warming oceans, toxic algal blooms, and human impact are reshaping life off the California coast. Sign up to witness the science, skill, and stakes behind every save.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free