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Sea Lion Medics

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Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside California's busiest marine mammal hospital, every rescue is a race.

Follow veterinarians and rescue teams as they answer urgent calls, treat poisoned and malnourished sea lions, and fight to return them to the wild. Along the way, the film reveals how warming oceans, toxic algal blooms, and human impact are reshaping life off the California coast. Sign up to witness the science, skill, and stakes behind every save.

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